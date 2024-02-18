Californians under flood alert as another atmospheric river closes in

A satellite image of the storm system that's closing in on the West Coast, which CIRA noted Saturday was "packed with lightning" as it moved over the Pacific. Photo: CIRA

The U.S. West Coast faces a fresh round of heavy rainfall and snow this week, as another atmospheric river began slamming California on Sunday — bringing with it the threat of flooding, mudslides and possibly tornadoes. The big picture: Flood watches stretched across much of California's coast, as the National Weather Service noted rainfall had begun to hit northern coastal areas.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Sunday he had activated the State Operations Center to help coordinate state, local, and federal response to the potentially "significant rainfall and snow throughout much of the state, as well as potential for thunderstorms, debris flows and mudslides."

Widespread coastal heavy rain and snow was set to begin Monday and last through midweek — with 3-5 inches of rain expected in some places, the NWS said in a Sunday evening forecast discussion.

Of note: Soils in Southern and Central California "remain well saturated" from Saturday's lighter rains and previous days' precipitation, per the NWS' Weather Prediction Center.

Context: Parts of California are still recovering from an atmospheric river earlier this month that brought mudslides and historic rainfall to Los Angeles.

The NWS' L.A. office said the region could expect moderate to heavy rainfall through Wednesday, with high elevation snow, strong winds, flooding and possible power outages.

Threat level: There's a moderate risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding in the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez mountain ranges in central and Southern California Sunday, per the NWS WPC.

Santa Barbara County officials issued evacuation warnings over the weekend due to the risk of "multiple rounds of moderate to heavy showers, with a chance of thunderstorms."

In San Francisco, where a flood watch was issued Sunday morning through Wednesday, city officials announced they would provide residents and businesses with free sandbags.

The WPC placed portions of California's Central Valley at Level 2 out of 5 on its severe thunderstorm risk scale. This includes Sacramento.

"Meanwhile, the Sierra Nevada and Mount Shasta will be impacted by an onslaught of heavy snow on Monday, with new snow likely totaling a few feet through the next couple of days," per the NWS.

Between the lines: Atmospheric rivers are highways of concentrated water vapor in the middle atmosphere that can stretch for thousands of miles, channeling water from the subtropics to temperate regions.

What's next: "By Tuesday, both the intensity and coverage of the precipitation are expected to decrease as the system pushes farther inland and weakens," the NWS said.

"Nevertheless, much of California will likely receive light to moderate precipitation on Tuesday as southern California is expected to see steadier rainfall moving in."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.