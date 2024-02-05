A storm that rapidly intensified Sunday off California's coast is bringing a "high risk" of potentially deadly flooding to Los Angeles County.

The latest: A fire hose of moisture from a strong atmospheric river, likely worsened by climate change, continues to be directed into the L.A. Basin, causing flash flooding, mudslides and other hazards.

The lingering system caused forecasters to hoist a rare "High Risk" of excessive rainfall across parts of L.A. County, and nearby mountain areas.

area," the Weather Prediction Center stated. The WPC warned of "life-threatening, locally catastrophic flash, urban, and small stream flooding," along with the risk of debris flows and mudslides.

Threat level: It is rare for any major city, let alone one as large and heavily populated as L.A., to be on high alert for excessive precipitation.

The "High Risk" designation affected 14 million people on Monday.

That category is only issued on 4% of all days, but they account for 39% of flood-related fatalities and 83% of flood-related damages, per the WPC.

Of note: Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches, with some spots seeing 8 to 14 inches, constitutes months' worth of rainfall in just two to three days.

Due to the persistence of heavy rainfall there, the NWS LA forecast office increased forecast totals for the LA basin, with downtown LA forecast to receive at least 6 inches through Tuesday.

Zoom in: Winds have lessened from the howling hurricane-force gusts that felled trees across the state on Sunday.

As of Monday morning, about 600,000 customers in California were without power and climbing.

Between the lines: One of the most difficult aspects of the forecast has been predicting where the heavy rain would slow. This was initially expected to take place in the mountains of Ventura, Santa Barbara and L.A. Counties, but instead has happened over the LA Basin.

The atmospheric river itself is unusually strong for Southern California; with a forecast discussion Sunday night noting that moisture in the atmosphere was 3 to 5 standard deviations from normal.

Downtown LA received 4.10 inches of rain on Sunday, which ties as the 10th-wettest day on record there. More rain has fallen since.

The intrigue: The atmospheric river, a narrow highway of moisture at mid-levels of the atmosphere, will be aimed at the California coast for a prolonged period, sliding from north to south over time.

This air will contain a tremendous amount of water vapor, which will be enhanced by unusually high sea surface temperatures between California and Hawaii.

"The warmer the surface ocean is, the more potential evaporation there is off of it," said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain, who adds human-caused climate change and El Niño are likely causing this year's trend.

Zoom out: A warming environment is making extreme precipitation events more common and intense across the U.S. and the globe, and is predicted to make atmospheric rivers even wetter in coming years.

One 2022 study found that atmospheric rivers that hit California in 2017 were up to 15% wetter due to human-caused climate change, indicating such an influence may already be detectable.

Other recent studies have found similar conclusions.

The bottom line: This storm is far from over, and is likely to rank among the most intense to hit the state in years.