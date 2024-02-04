LA faces rare "high risk" for deadly flooding as blockbuster storm hits Calif.

A rapidly intensifying storm off the coast of Central California is bringing a "high risk" of potentially deadly flooding to Los Angeles Sunday and Monday.

Threat level: It is rare for any major city, let alone a city as large as LA, to be under a high risk for excessive precipitation, but LA is in that category for Sunday and Monday, indicating the prolonged nature of the flood threat.

High risk days are only issued on 4% of days, but they account for 39% of flood-related fatalities and 83% of flood-related damages, per the Weather Prediction Center.

In this case, the high risk is related to the atmospheric river associated with the powerful storm system.

Zoom in: Because it is intensifying quickly so close to the coastline, the storm is directing high winds into the Golden State, with hurricane force wind warnings in effect for offshore areas of Central California, and warnings issued for gusts up to 95 mph in the mountains just north and west of Los Angeles.

Even lower elevations, including San Francisco south to Big Sur, Monterey and San Luis Obispo, and potentially onto LA's doorstep, could see hurricane-force wind gusts from this storm.

San Francisco may be hit with 70 mph winds, per the NWS, while the Big Sur coastline sees gusts up to 90 mph. Already on Sunday morning, winds were gusting to about 60 mph in the Bay Area.

The NWS is warning of the likelihood of widespread power outages in the Bay Area and areas near LA, with the strongest winds likely hitting areas between San Francisco and the Santa Monica Mountains.

Between the lines: "All systems are go for one of the most dramatic weather days in recent memory," the NWS LA stated in a forecast discussion Sunday morning, noting the extremely high difference in air pressure, known as a gradient, between LA and areas to the north, as the low continues to strengthen.

Tight pressure gradients result in high winds, as air rushes from high pressure to low pressure.

The heavy rainfall is forecast to cause mudslides, rockslides, flash flooding, urban flooding and additional hazards, especially because the storm is hitting an already water-logged state.

The intrigue: The atmospheric river, which is a narrow highway of moisture at mid-levels of the atmosphere, will be aimed at the California coast for a prolonged period, sliding from north to south over time.

This air will contain a tremendous amount of water vapor, which will be enhanced by unusually high sea surface temperatures between California and Hawaii.

"The warmer the surface ocean is, the more potential evaporation there is off of it," said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain.

He said human-caused climate change plus El Niño are likely causing this year's trend.

What an atmospheric river looks like hitting the California coast. Image: Sara Grillo/Axios

Zoom out: Human-caused climate change is making extreme precipitation events more common and intense across the U.S. and worldwide and is predicted to make atmospheric rivers even wetter in coming years.

One 2022 study found that atmospheric rivers that hit California in 2017 were made up to 15% wetter due to human-caused climate change, suggesting such an influence may already be detectable.

What they're saying: The combination of anomalously warm, moist air streaming in from the Pacific, favorable strong onshore/upslope flow, and cool enough air aloft for some instability will lead to widespread, heavy rain-producing showers and thunderstorms with rain rates upwards of 1"/hour," the Weather Prediction Center stated in an online forecast discussion Sunday morning.

Forecasters noted the potential for the storm to slow in its progression through Central and Southern California, calling for "near continuous rainfall over the next 48 hours."

The bottom line: This storm is shaping up to be a damaging and life-threatening event for tens of millions in California.