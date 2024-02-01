Map of projected rainfall totals in Southern California from the Weather Prediction Center. Image: Weatherbell.com

As California begins to dry out from its latest atmospheric river event, residents are preparing for a likely much stronger storm beginning Sunday, lasting into Wednesday.

Threat level: Confidence is growing in for a high-impact, extremely damaging storm that could hit Southern California the hardest.

In fact, depending on the storm's track and intensity, it may bring a swath of 4-to-8-inch rainfall totals, with locally heavier amounts, to areas from Monterrey, California southward to San Diego.

Downtown Los Angeles could see as much as 5 to 8 inches of rain in just 3 to 4 days based on current forecasts, which is a large share of its annual average rainfall.

Several feet of snow are likely to fall in the mountains of Southern California, perhaps enough to block access to some communities.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Los Angeles is calling the storm "dangerous" and the "largest of the season."

Zoom in: The east-to-west oriented mountains in Southern California, known as the Transverse Ranges that are found in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, among others, could pick up a foot of rain as a firehose of tropical moisture is directed at them from the southwest.

Landslides, rockslides and flooding are a growing concern. These impacts have claimed lives in past atmospheric river events in this region.

This storm may also have higher winds than other atmospheric rivers so far this winter, since there will be a rapidly intensifying area of low pressure moving close to the Central California coastline.

Of note: The National Weather Service has issued a "moderate risk" of excessive rainfall for these mountains of Southern California, and a "slight risk" elsewhere.

It is relatively rare to have a moderate risk outlook, the second highest on the scale, several days in advance, and is indicative both of the potential for damaging flooding as well as the level of forecast confidence.

Context: The swirling low pressure area will tap into an atmospheric river that extends south-southwestward for thousands of miles.

This air will contain a tremendous amount of water vapor, which will be enhanced by unusually elevated sea surface temperatures. Similar ingredients led to record and damaging deluges in Ventura, California in December, and San Diego last month.

Human-caused climate change is making extreme precipitation events more common and intense across the U.S. and worldwide, and is predicted to make atmospheric rivers even wetter in coming years.

The bottom line: Californians won't get much of a break between storms, but the NWS says preparations for the late weekend event need to get underway.