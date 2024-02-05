An aerial image taken on Sunday, Feb. 4 of flooding in Petaluma in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, which was slammed by the first atmospheric river last week. Winds gusted to 70-90 mph in many peaks across the entire Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast Sunday and there was "a marginal threat for severe weather across the region overnight, per the NWS . Photo: Josh EdelsonAFP via Getty Images

A powerful storm slamming California triggered evacuations and left over 900,000 residents without power Sunday, as forecasters warned "dangerous flooding rains," strong winds and heavy snow would impact central and southern areas for the next few days.

The big picture: California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for eight southern counties, including Los Angeles — which was at "high risk" from potentially deadly flooding during this atmospheric river event that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said had "the potential to be historic."

Santa Barbara residents stand along a flooded street on Feb. 4. Some universities announced they were moving to to remote classes on Feb. 5 due to powerful winds and rain.Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A giant tree fell on a house in San Jose during the atmospheric river storms event on Feb. 4, as the storm prompted road closures and disrupted flights across the state. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

A person stands near a boat that washed ashore (L) during the storm in Santa Barbara on Feb. 4. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A vehicle after being swept off the road on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale as an atmospheric river storms hits on Feb. 4. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Storm clouds and rain over Topanga in Los Angeles County on Feb. 4. Photo:y Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

A flooded street in Santa Barbara, California on Feb. 4. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Editor's note: This a breaking news story and will be updated with more images as they come in.