Updated 17 mins ago - Science
In photos: Atmospheric river triggers evacuations and outages in California
A powerful storm slamming California triggered evacuations and left over 900,000 residents without power Sunday, as forecasters warned "dangerous flooding rains," strong winds and heavy snow would impact central and southern areas for the next few days.
The big picture: California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for eight southern counties, including Los Angeles — which was at "high risk" from potentially deadly flooding during this atmospheric river event that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said had "the potential to be historic."
Editor's note: This a breaking news story and will be updated with more images as they come in.