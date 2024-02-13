The costs of last month's catastrophic flood are now hitting the city budget.

State of play: Damage from the floods and overtime spending from the response to it are forcing the mayor and City Council to rethink their spending priorities for the year.

Why it matters: San Diego was already facing a looming structural budget deficit that is expected to exceed $1 billion over the next five years.

What's happening: The council voted Monday to add stormwater infrastructure repairs and spending for flood recovery to the formal budget priorities it sends to the mayor.

Mayor Todd Gloria controls the city's budget, releasing a draft proposal in April for City Council consideration in June.

In a Friday memo, Gloria said council members' priorities beyond public safety, infrastructure, homelessness and housing "do not reflect the fiscal reality the city is facing."

By the numbers: The city's five-year outlook projects a $115 million deficit in the new fiscal year and that it will exceed $200 million in the following four years.

Gloria pegged early estimates of flood damage to public facilities at $51.1 million before accounting for unbudgeted overtime spending for city workers responding to the flood.

What they're saying: Sean Elo-Rivera, the City Council president, said flooding in southeast San Diego stemmed from structural deficits caused by the mishandling of resources.