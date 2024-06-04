Rep. Jim Jordan speaks at a rally with former President Trump in Georgia on March 9. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It comes after Jordan last week called for Bragg and prosecutor Matthew Colangelo to testify about what he's characterized as a "kangaroo court" that led to Trump's historic criminal conviction.

Of note: His office said in a statement that he also proposes "reining in abusive federal law enforcement agencies, including zeroing out Special Counsel Jack Smith's office political witch hunt.

Driving the news: In a letter to House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole (R-Okla.), Jordan said the House Judiciary Committee has "conducted oversight of the troubling rise in politicized prosecutions and the use of abusive 'lawfare' tactics to target political opponents."

Jordan said "rogue prosecutors" have abused "the rules of professional conduct and their duty to do justice in service of politicized ends" — though he does not name anyone specifically in the letter.

He recommended that the Appropriations Committee adopt language to eliminate federal funding for state prosecutors or state attorneys general involved in such activity and "to zero out federal funding for federal prosecutors engaged in such abuse."

Jordan proposed adopting language that eliminates any funding for the FBI that is not deemed essential for the agency to execute its mission.

The offices of Jordan and Cole did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

