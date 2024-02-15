Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may testify at a hearing Thursday that could determine whether she is disqualified from leading Georgia's 2020 election interference case against former President Trump.

The big picture: The hearing will center on allegations of an improper relationship between Willis and a special prosecutor who she hired for the sweeping racketeering case against the former president and his co-defendants.

Willis has denied claims that her personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade resulted in a financial conflict of interest.

Judge Scott McAfee said at an earlier hearing this week that a conflict, or the appearance of one, could be cause to remove Willis from the case, NBC News reported.

Catch up quick: Mike Roman, a Republican political operative and co-defendant in the case, alleged in a court filing last month that there was an improper relationship between Willis and Wade.

Roman alleged that Willis financially benefitted from Wade's hiring after he used some of the money he was paid to take Willis on trips.

Trump's lawyers and several co-defendants in the case have seized on the allegations in requests to the judge to disqualify Willis and drop the charges.

Willis and Wade were subpoenaed in late January to testify about the relationship, which Willis has said began after Wades' appointment.

Zoom out: Trump faces 13 counts in the case related to his alleged efforts to subvert the state's 2020 election results.