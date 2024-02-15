Fani Willis may testify at misconduct hearing in Trump's Georgia case
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may testify at a hearing Thursday that could determine whether she is disqualified from leading Georgia's 2020 election interference case against former President Trump.
The big picture: The hearing will center on allegations of an improper relationship between Willis and a special prosecutor who she hired for the sweeping racketeering case against the former president and his co-defendants.
- Willis has denied claims that her personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade resulted in a financial conflict of interest.
- Judge Scott McAfee said at an earlier hearing this week that a conflict, or the appearance of one, could be cause to remove Willis from the case, NBC News reported.
Catch up quick: Mike Roman, a Republican political operative and co-defendant in the case, alleged in a court filing last month that there was an improper relationship between Willis and Wade.
- Roman alleged that Willis financially benefitted from Wade's hiring after he used some of the money he was paid to take Willis on trips.
- Trump's lawyers and several co-defendants in the case have seized on the allegations in requests to the judge to disqualify Willis and drop the charges.
- Willis and Wade were subpoenaed in late January to testify about the relationship, which Willis has said began after Wades' appointment.
Zoom out: Trump faces 13 counts in the case related to his alleged efforts to subvert the state's 2020 election results.
- He pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial date has not been set.
- The GOP presidential frontrunner faces 91 criminal counts in four different jurisdictions.