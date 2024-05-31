House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is calling for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and prosecutor Matthew Colangelo to testify June 13 about what he's characterized as a "kangaroo court" that led to former President Trump's historic criminal conviction. Why it matters: Trump's Republican allies in Congress were quick to jump to his defense, and Jordan's move shows they plan to use their narrow House majority to drive home their claim that Bragg's prosecution was politically motivated ahead of November's election.

Driving the news: Jordan wrote Bragg and Colangelo on Friday asking them to appear before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which Jordan chairs.

"The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors," Jordan said Thursday in response to the verdict.

The big picture: Should Bragg and Colangelo agree to testify, they'll be grilled by some of Trump's most prominent defenders, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).