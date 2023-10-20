Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
House Republicans remove Jim Jordan as House speaker nominee
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was removed as speaker nominee by a closed-door GOP vote on Friday, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Jordan had lost three straight House floor votes by a widening margin. House Republicans will restart the nominee process with a candidate forum on Monday, with a vote expected on Tuesday.
- Republicans are deeply divided, and Jordan is the second speaker nominee to fail during the 17 days since the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
- The vote tally was 86 for Jordan and 112 against, according to sources in the room.
What's next: The race is wide-open now that Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise have failed in their speaker bids.
Two candidates have already said they'll enter the race.
- Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), a key leader for House conservatives, was on early lists for speaker candidates and says he'll run in this round.
- So will Rep. Jack Bergman, a Michigan Republican who's said he would only want the job in a caretaker role until the end of this term.