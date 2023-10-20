Share on email (opens in new window)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was removed as speaker nominee by a closed-door GOP vote on Friday, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Jordan had lost three straight House floor votes by a widening margin. House Republicans will restart the nominee process with a candidate forum on Monday, with a vote expected on Tuesday.

Republicans are deeply divided, and Jordan is the second speaker nominee to fail during the 17 days since the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The vote tally was 86 for Jordan and 112 against, according to sources in the room.

What's next: The race is wide-open now that Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise have failed in their speaker bids.

Two candidates have already said they'll enter the race.