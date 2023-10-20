Jim Jordan loses even more support on third House speaker vote

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) lost additional support on the third ballot for the speaker's gavel on Friday, adding to the narrative that his effort is a zombie campaign.

Why it matters: Some House Republicans are growing impatient and saying they don’t want a repeat of the 15 ballots it took to elect former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in January.

Driving the news: 25 House Republicans voted for candidates other than Jordan on the third ballot, compared to 22 on the second ballot and 20 on the first.

All House Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), as they have on every ballot in 2023.

Between the lines: Multiple GOP lawmakers told Axios they expect members to keep abandoning Jordan on each future ballot.

"We love this institution and to the people who are here to kind of burn it down, take it back to its you know its foundations, that's just not acceptable to us," Rep. Steve Womack (Ark.) told Axios.

"Once you flip against Jordan, why would you ever flip back to Jordan because you're already taking all the ire from the base?" another House Republican told Axios.

The bottom line: There's no clear way out for Republicans right now.