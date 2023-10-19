Jim Jordan pausing House speaker bid, expected to endorse escape hatch

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has decided to not hold a third vote on his speaker bid, according to two sources familiar with his plans.

Why it matters: Jordan lost support between the first and second speaker votes, and Republicans and Democrats signaled they were prepared to make a push to empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry.

Jordan is not dropping his speaker bid, but is expected to back the plan to temporarily empower McHenry.

Conservatives had pushed back on any plan that would create a bipartisan coalition.

Zoom in: McHenry has said he won't act on legislation in his current position, so a bipartisan group of House lawmakers wants to temporarily empower him to pass legislation.

Government funding runs out in less than a month, and many in Congress are anxious to pass legislation on aid for Israel and Ukraine.

The bottom line: Two GOP speaker nominees have failed in recent days, and the outlook is dim for a candidate who can unite the fractured conference.