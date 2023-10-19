43 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Jim Jordan pausing House speaker bid, expected to endorse escape hatch
House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has decided to not hold a third vote on his speaker bid, according to two sources familiar with his plans.
Why it matters: Jordan lost support between the first and second speaker votes, and Republicans and Democrats signaled they were prepared to make a push to empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry.
- Jordan is not dropping his speaker bid, but is expected to back the plan to temporarily empower McHenry.
- Conservatives had pushed back on any plan that would create a bipartisan coalition.
Zoom in: McHenry has said he won't act on legislation in his current position, so a bipartisan group of House lawmakers wants to temporarily empower him to pass legislation.
- Government funding runs out in less than a month, and many in Congress are anxious to pass legislation on aid for Israel and Ukraine.
The bottom line: Two GOP speaker nominees have failed in recent days, and the outlook is dim for a candidate who can unite the fractured conference.