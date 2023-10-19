GOP erupts in closed-door meeting after House speaker stalemate

Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-Ohio) endorsement of a plan to empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) until January has set off a furious reaction among House conservatives.

Why it matters: The McHenry resolution — which Jordan backed Thursday after it became clear he was bleeding GOP support ahead of a planned third ballot — will require support from Democrats in order to alleviate the speaker crisis that has paralyzed Congress for more than two weeks.

Behind the scenes: Reps. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.), Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas), Lance Gooden (R-Texas) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) said in a closed-door GOP conference that Jordan should step aside, according to a source in the room.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), meanwhile, advocated for empowering McHenry while Jordan stays on as the GOP's speaker designee, according to two sources.

McCarthy screamed at Gaetz to sit down when he went to speak at the mics, a source said.

What they're saying: Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), an influential conservative running for Senate, called the escape hatch an "historic betrayal" and "the biggest F U you to Republican voters."

"We don't deserve the majority," Banks told reporters, predicting that "more than half of Republicans" would oppose the resolution.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Jordan's decision "disappointing" and vowed to vote against the resolution.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a Jordan supporter who led the charge to oust McCarthy, called the plan a "constitutional desecration" and vowed to "do everything possible to stop it."

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), chair of the largest bloc of House conservatives, also opposes the resolution: "We need to work every day until we get a speaker," he told reporters.

Zoom in: Empowering McHenry could allow the House to vote on emergency measures such as short-term government funding and aid to Ukraine and Israel.

McHenry has taken a limited interpretation of his role as speaker pro tem thus far, and it's unclear what concessions Democrats might demand in exchange for empowering him until January.

Jordan plans to remain the GOP's speaker nominee in the interim — a dynamic that could trigger Democratic backlash as well, given their view that the Trump loyalist would be a uniquely dangerous speaker.

Between the lines: It's highly unusual for Jordan, a founding co-chair of the House Freedom Caucus, to be in the crosshairs of the hardline conservatives who generally comprise his most vocal supporters.

Jordan is now at risk of alienating his closest allies in addition to the establishment Republicans and Biden-district moderates who have opposed his speaker bid.

Several GOP holdouts say they have received death threats over the past 72 hours, further entrenching their opposition and deepening the divisions within the Republican conference.

