Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks casts her vote as the House of Representatives holds its second round of voting for a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) said Wednesday she received "credible death threats" and "a barrage of threatening calls" after withdrawing her support for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to be House speaker.

State of play: The lawmaker was one of four House Republican members to support Jordan in the first round of voting but to go against him in the second ballot.

Driving the news: Miller-Meeks said in a statement that after the vote that her "initial concerns about threatening tactics of Jim Jordan's supporters, including from members of Congress, increased despite assurances."

She said the threats came in after she voted for another candidate.

Her office notified authorities and is cooperating fully, Miller-Meeks said.

Jordan condemned the threats in an online post said it's "imperative" that Republicans come together. "Stop. It's abhorrent," he added.

What she's saying: "One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully," Miller-Meeks said.

"Someone who threatens another with bodily harm or tries to suppress differing opinions undermines opportunity for unity and regard for freedom of speech," she continued.

"I did not stand for bullies before I voted for Chairwoman Granger and when I voted for Speaker designee Jordan, and I will not bend to bullies now."

Zoom out: Threats against lawmakers have surged in recent years.

Researchers at Princeton University and the Anti-Defamation League announced last November they were building the first-ever national database that tracks incidents of threats and harassment against government officials in response to this.

