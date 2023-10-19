House Republican says she received death threats after speaker vote
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) said Wednesday she received "credible death threats" and "a barrage of threatening calls" after withdrawing her support for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to be House speaker.
State of play: The lawmaker was one of four House Republican members to support Jordan in the first round of voting but to go against him in the second ballot.
Driving the news: Miller-Meeks said in a statement that after the vote that her "initial concerns about threatening tactics of Jim Jordan's supporters, including from members of Congress, increased despite assurances."
- She said the threats came in after she voted for another candidate.
- Her office notified authorities and is cooperating fully, Miller-Meeks said.
- Jordan condemned the threats in an online post said it's "imperative" that Republicans come together. "Stop. It's abhorrent," he added.
What she's saying: "One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully," Miller-Meeks said.
- "Someone who threatens another with bodily harm or tries to suppress differing opinions undermines opportunity for unity and regard for freedom of speech," she continued.
- "I did not stand for bullies before I voted for Chairwoman Granger and when I voted for Speaker designee Jordan, and I will not bend to bullies now."
Zoom out: Threats against lawmakers have surged in recent years.
- Researchers at Princeton University and the Anti-Defamation League announced last November they were building the first-ever national database that tracks incidents of threats and harassment against government officials in response to this.
Go deeper: Jim Jordan's detractors say they're just getting started