Trump calls on Supreme Court to intervene in hush money case

Former President Trump speaks during a press conference on May 31 in New York City. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Former President Trump called on the U.S. Supreme Court on Sunday to intervene after he was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal trial. Why it matters: The nation's highest court can only get involved if some element of the appeal relates to the Constitution or federal law, which doesn't appear to be the case.

What he's saying: "The 'Sentencing' for not having done anything wrong will be, conveniently for the Fascists, 4 days before the Republican National Convention," he wrote on his Truth Social platform Sunday.

"A Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of 'I will get Trump,' reporting to an 'Acting' Local Judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is HIGHLY CONFLICTED, will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation?" Trump said. "The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!"

The big picture: Trump's comments come after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called for the Supreme Court to "step in" and overturn the verdict.

Johnson's comments are one of the starkest examples yet of furious Republicans calling for intervention to protect their presumed presidential candidate.

Trump's legal team has said they plan to appeal the verdict, which can only happen after sentencing next month. They would first have to go through New York appellate courts before any chance at reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

Go deeper: