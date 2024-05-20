Judge rebukes witness in Trump N.Y. trial: "Are you staring me down?"

Former President Trump with attorneys Todd Blanche (left) and Emil Bove at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 20. Photo: Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images
The judge overseeing former President Trump's New York hush money trial admonished defense witness Robert Costello Monday for his reactions while on the stand.
Why it matters: It was one of the most dramatic moments of the ongoing Trump criminal trial, which is now in its sixth week, and led the judge to temporarily clear the courtroom.
Driving the news: Merchan asked Costello: "Are you staring me down?" before clearing the courtroom, per CNN.
Zoom out: The tense moment came after Cohen finished a days-long testimony in the ongoing New York trial.
