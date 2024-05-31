House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called for the U.S. Supreme Court to "step in" to overturn the guilty verdict against former President Trump in his New York hush money trial. Why it matters: It's one of the starkest examples yet of Republicans, furious about the jury's decision, calling for some form of intervention to protect the ex-president.

Trump's legal team has said they plan to appeal, though they would first have to go through New York appellate courts before reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

What he's saying: "There's a lot of developments yet to come, but I do believe the Supreme Court should step in, obviously, this is totally unprecedented," Johnson said Friday in an appearance on Fox and Friends.

"I think that the Justices on the court – I know many of them personally – I think they are deeply concerned about that, as we are. So I think they'll set this straight," the Louisiana Republican added.

But, Johnson added, "it's going to take a while ... this will be overturned, guys, there's no question about it, it's just going to take some time to do it."

Zoom in: The comment comes as Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is under fire from many Democratic lawmakers for a pair of controversies in which flags associated with right-wing movements flew at his homes.

Many Democrats have pressed for Alito to recuse himself from Jan. 6-related cases as a result, a step Alito has refused to take.

Zoom out: Trump's allies are already plotting revenge, with one prospective Trump attorney general candidate telling Axios' Zach Basu and Sophia Cai that GOP prosecutors should go after Democrats in response.