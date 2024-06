Simone Biles performs her beam routine during the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena on June 2, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Aric Becker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Simone Biles won a record ninth all-around title at the U.S. gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday — and with it a place in the U.S. Olympic trials ahead of the Paris Games. State of play: The seven-time Olympic medallist and most decorated gymnast of all time finished with a combined score of 119.750, ahead of the second-placed Skye Blakely, who finished with 113.850 points and also qualifies for the trials.

The big picture: Biles has been in outstanding form since returning to the sport after stepping away after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental well-being.

What they're saying: "It took a lot mentally and physically to just trust my gymnastics again and most importantly trust myself," Biles said at a news conference after Sunday's event, per NBC News.

"I think that was the hardest part after Tokyo is I didn't trust myself to do gymnastics," she added.

"Now, having gone to two Olympics, each one gets a little bit more stressful because I know exactly what to expect. I know exactly what I expect from myself."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Simone Biles and details of Skye Blakely's result.