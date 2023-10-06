Skip to main content
49 mins ago - Sports

Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast of all time

Sareen Habeshian

Simone Biles during the medal ceremony of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 6 in Antwerp, Belgium. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Gymnast Simone Biles won her sixth individual all-around title at the world championships Friday.

The big picture: That makes the 26-year-old four-time Olympic gold medalist the most decorated gymnast of all time — among both men and women.

  • The triumph comes three months after she returned to the sport following a two-year hiatus after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to focus on her mental well-being.

Details: Biles now has 34 medals from the Olympics and world championships.

  • She surpassed the record previously held by Vitaly Scherbo, who represented the Soviet Union, the Unified Russian team and Belarus in the 1990s, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Biles scored 58.399 points in Friday's final at the world championships in the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars.

  • She beat Brazilian defending champion Rebeca Andrade by 1.633 points.

