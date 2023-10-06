Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast of all time

Share on email (opens in new window)

Simone Biles during the medal ceremony of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 6 in Antwerp, Belgium. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Gymnast Simone Biles won her sixth individual all-around title at the world championships Friday.

The big picture: That makes the 26-year-old four-time Olympic gold medalist the most decorated gymnast of all time — among both men and women.

The triumph comes three months after she returned to the sport following a two-year hiatus after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to focus on her mental well-being.

Details: Biles now has 34 medals from the Olympics and world championships.

She surpassed the record previously held by Vitaly Scherbo, who represented the Soviet Union, the Unified Russian team and Belarus in the 1990s, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Biles scored 58.399 points in Friday's final at the world championships in the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars.

She beat Brazilian defending champion Rebeca Andrade by 1.633 points.

