Simone Biles competes in the uneven bars on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Sunday. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Simone Biles won the all-around title at the U.S. gymnastics national championships in San Jose, California, on Sunday.

Why it matters: The 26-year-old four-time Olympic gold medalist is now the first American gymnast to win eight national all-around titles — male or female.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

