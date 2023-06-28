Updated 14 mins ago - Sports
Simone Biles plans return to competition at U.S. Classic
Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is set to return to competition at the U.S. Classic in August, according to the event's organizers.
Why it matters: It will be her first competition since she stepped away from gymnastics after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental well-being.
- USA Gymnastics said on Wednesday Biles will be a part of the women's field for the event at NOW Arena in suburban Chicago, scheduled for Aug. 4-5.
Flashback: After dropping out of the three other event finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles returned for the balance beam final and won bronze.
- With the medal, she tied Shannon Miller as the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast of all time.
The big picture: At the U.S. Classic, Biles will be joined by two-time gold medalist and the Tokyo Games' defending all-around champion Sunisa Lee.
- Lee hasn't entered elite-level events for two years while competing as a member of the Auburn University gymnastics team.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for new details.