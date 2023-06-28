Simone Biles plans return to competition at U.S. Classic

Simone Biles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in August 2021. Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is set to return to competition at the U.S. Classic in August, according to the event's organizers.

Why it matters: It will be her first competition since she stepped away from gymnastics after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said on Wednesday Biles will be a part of the women's field for the event at NOW Arena in suburban Chicago, scheduled for Aug. 4-5.

Flashback: After dropping out of the three other event finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles returned for the balance beam final and won bronze.

With the medal, she tied Shannon Miller as the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast of all time.

The big picture: At the U.S. Classic, Biles will be joined by two-time gold medalist and the Tokyo Games' defending all-around champion Sunisa Lee.

Lee hasn't entered elite-level events for two years while competing as a member of the Auburn University gymnastics team.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for new details.