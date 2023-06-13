Gov. Tim Walz (left), with Suni Lee (middle) and Wendy Blackshaw (right) announcing the U.S. gymnastics trials will be held in Minneapolis in 2024.

Suni Lee's quest for another Olympic gold medal will run through her home state.

Driving the news: State and USA Gymnastics officials announced Tuesday that Target Center and the Minneapolis Convention Center will host the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June 2024.

Why it matters: It will bring 6,000 participants and tens of thousands of spectators to Minneapolis, according to Minnesota Sports and Events, a commission tasked with luring sporting events to the Twin Cities.

Plus, the event makes the Twin Cities the focal point of a sport that captured the attention of TV audiences in Tokyo.

Between the lines: Minnesota Sports and Events received $19 million from the state Legislature this past session.

It will use $5 million of that to put on the Olympic trials, Wendy Blackshaw, CEO of the commission, told Axios.

Meanwhile: St. Paul's Lee was on stage Tuesday to help with the announcement. She stepped away from gymnastics in April as she deals with a kidney issue, but said she still hopes to compete for the U.S. team in Paris in 2024.

University of Minnesota alumni Shane Wiskus, who made the U.S. team for Tokyo, continues to train and compete in international events.

Isanti native Grace McCallum, who also competed in Tokyo, has not decided if she will attempt to make the U.S. team again.

What's ahead: Events begin at the Convention Center on June 22, 2024 and culminate with artistic trials at the Target Center June 27-30.