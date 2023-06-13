Olympic gymnastics trials will be in Suni Lee's backyard
Suni Lee's quest for another Olympic gold medal will run through her home state.
Driving the news: State and USA Gymnastics officials announced Tuesday that Target Center and the Minneapolis Convention Center will host the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June 2024.
Why it matters: It will bring 6,000 participants and tens of thousands of spectators to Minneapolis, according to Minnesota Sports and Events, a commission tasked with luring sporting events to the Twin Cities.
- Plus, the event makes the Twin Cities the focal point of a sport that captured the attention of TV audiences in Tokyo.
Between the lines: Minnesota Sports and Events received $19 million from the state Legislature this past session.
- It will use $5 million of that to put on the Olympic trials, Wendy Blackshaw, CEO of the commission, told Axios.
Meanwhile: St. Paul's Lee was on stage Tuesday to help with the announcement. She stepped away from gymnastics in April as she deals with a kidney issue, but said she still hopes to compete for the U.S. team in Paris in 2024.
- University of Minnesota alumni Shane Wiskus, who made the U.S. team for Tokyo, continues to train and compete in international events.
- Isanti native Grace McCallum, who also competed in Tokyo, has not decided if she will attempt to make the U.S. team again.
What's ahead: Events begin at the Convention Center on June 22, 2024 and culminate with artistic trials at the Target Center June 27-30.
- All-session tickets are on sale now and start at $175 for upper level seats. Lower level seats range from $600 to $1,500.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.