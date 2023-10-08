1 hour ago - Sports
In photos: Simone Biles wraps up world championships with 4 gold medals
Simone Biles won gold medals in the women's balance beam and floor finals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium on Sunday, the last day of competition.
The big picture: Biles won four gold medals in total at the event, taking the most-decorated gymnast of all time's total world championships and Olympics medal haul to 37, as she continues a successful comeback year after stepping away from gymnastics following the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental well-being.
Go deeper: Simone Biles' exit brings global attention to mental health