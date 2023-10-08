Team USA's Simone Biles celebrates on the podium after the Women's Floor Final during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday, Oct. 8. Photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images

Simone Biles won gold medals in the women's balance beam and floor finals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium on Sunday, the last day of competition.

The big picture: Biles won four gold medals in total at the event, taking the most-decorated gymnast of all time's total world championships and Olympics medal haul to 37, as she continues a successful comeback year after stepping away from gymnastics following the 2021 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental well-being.

Biles performs her routine during the Women's Floor final during Day Nine of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 08, 2023 in Antwerp. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Biles during the Women's Beam final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 08. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Biles performs during her gold medal win in the Women's Floor Final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 8. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Biles competes in the Women's Balance Beam Final during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 8. Photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images

Coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi embraces Biles after the gymnast's gold medal win in the Women's Balance Beam Final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 8. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

