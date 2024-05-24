The order ratchets up international pressure on Israel to curb the fighting in Gaza.
Several European countriesthis week recognized the Palestinian state – furthering the U.S.'s isolation on the world stage in its staunch support of Israel.
Driving the news: The ICJ, a United Nations body that adjudicates disputes between member states, said in its order that Israel "must immediately halt its military offensive" in Rafah that could result in the "physical destruction" of the Palestinian people.
Friday's order was the court's first on the war in Gaza, Axios' Barak Ravid reported.
It comes as part of South Africa's case accusing Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention, which Israel has rejected.
What they're saying: "I reject the premise that Israel has acted contrary to the UN's Genocide Convention," former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said in a statement.
Hoyer said the Israelis "continue to give notice of potential dangers to Palestinian civilians through leaflets, social media, and other means," while Hamas "has instructed civilians to remain in harm's way."
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said the ICJ and ICC rulings "appear coordinated" and "should not be tolerated," adding that the U.S. "should strongly oppose this dangerous gambit."
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) told Axios that the ICJ "should've ordered Hamas to surrender and release all the hostages."
Zoom in: Israel, meanwhile, signaled it does not see the ruling as an obstacle to continued operations in Rafah.
Israeli National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegabi said Israel will "act, in full compliance with the law, to reduce as much as possible the harm caused to the civilian population in Gaza."
Flashback: This is not the first time the ICJ has come under fire from Congress.