More countries recognize Palestinian state as Israel-Hamas war rages on

Data: UN and Axios research; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios More countries have announced plans to officially recognize a Palestinian state, as the Israel-Hamas war drags on and the civilian death toll in Gaza continues to rise. Why it matters: The recent decision by three European countries stands in contrast to the position held by the U.S. and other Western nations, while also underscoring the growing international support for the rights of the Palestinian people.

Driving the news: Norway, Ireland and Spain will recognize a Palestinian state, the countries announced Wednesday.

Israel recalled its ambassadors from Ireland and Norway on Wednesday, following the announcement.

its ambassadors from Ireland and Norway on Wednesday, following the announcement. Twelve countries total have recognized a Palestinian state in the past decade — with seven of those announced since April.

Context: Irish support for Palestinian rights has been among the highest in Europe.

Activists and leaders, including Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris, have likened Ireland's experience with English colonization to Palestinian-Israeli relations.

Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris, have likened Ireland's experience with English colonization to Palestinian-Israeli relations. "Permanent peace can only be secured upon the basis of the free will of a free people," Harris said at a news conference Wednesday.

State of play: Support for a Palestinian state from member countries of the Caribbean Community, a political and economic union, ramped up earlier this year with announcements from Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and the Bahamas.

The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs, acknowledging its own 1973 independence, said it "supports the legal right of the Palestinian people of self-determination 'to freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.'"

140 of the UN's 193 member states submitted a letter to the General Assembly Security Council last month in support of admitting the Palestinian state to the UN.

The big picture: 147 countries and one disputed territory, the western Sahara, now recognize a Palestinian state.

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken asked the State Department earlier this year to present policy options on possible U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state.

Yes, but: In April, the U.S. voted against a UN Security Council resolution to accept Palestine as a full member.

Of the 15-member council, 12 countries l voted in favor of the resolution and two abstained.

The U.S. representative at the meeting said the U.S. isn't against a Palestinian state, but that the terms of establishing one should come via negotiations with Israel.

The other side: Israeli leaders have been staunchly opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state, even before the Oct. 7 attack.

"The intention of several European countries to recognize a Palestinian state is a reward for terrorism," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Wednesday after the announcement from Spain, Ireland and Norway.

What's next: The European countries' recognition of Palestine goes into effect on May 28.

