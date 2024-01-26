ICJ tells Israel to take steps to prevent genocide in Gaza, doesn't order ceasefire

Judges take their seats prior to the hearing of Israel's defense at the International Court of Justice on Jan. 12. Photo: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Israel to take urgent action to prevent genocide in Gaza, but it stopped short of ordering the Israeli military to completely halt its offensive in the enclave.

The big picture: The ICJ, known as the World Court, also ordered Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave, take effective measures to prevent and punish incitement to genocide and submit a report to the court within a month on what action it has taken to comply with the order.

The decision was only on the request for provisional measures, not the merits of the genocide charge.

Israel vehemently denies the genocide accusations and has called the case "blood libel."

Catch up quick: South Africa in late December filed a case at the ICJ accusing Israel of violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The court held two days of hearings earlier this month specifically on South Africa's request for the court to issue urgent provisional measures while the case makes its way through the court, which is expected to take years.

South Africa argued the growing civilian death toll, mass displacement and destruction in Gaza, and conditions the offensive created in the enclave amounted to genocide.

More than 26,000 Palestinians — the vast majority women and children — have been killed since the war began, according to the Ministry of Health in Hamas-run Gaza. More than 1.9 million people have been displaced, per the UN.

The UN has warned that the risk of famine in the Strip is growing every day.

Israel rejected the case, calling South Africa's accusations "grossly distorted."

Its legal team said Israel is defending itself against Hamas, which killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 250 others hostage in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and bring all the remaining hostages being held in Gaza home.

What to watch: It's unclear if Israel will comply with the order. The ICJ has no real enforcement powers.