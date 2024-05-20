House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Monday that the House may vote on sanctions against the International Criminal Court for seeking an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Why it matters: The vote, which GOP sources told Axios could come as soon as this week, is poised to once again divide House Democrats over Israel.
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) has introduced a bill that would sanction ICC officials who investigate U.S. citizens or allies. It's supported by nearly two dozen other Republicans, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), chair of the House Republican Conference.
Driving the news: ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced he is seeking arrest warrants against Netanyahu and three Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' leader in Gaza, over alleged war crimes, Axios' Barak Ravid reported.
The application marks the first time the ICC has sought to prosecute a major U.S. ally or the leader of a democratic country.
Neither Israel nor the U.S. are members of the ICC.
What they're saying: "Congress is reviewing all options, including sanctions, to punish the ICC and ensure its leadership faces consequences if they proceed," Johnson said in a statement.
Johnson accused the Biden administration of helping to advance the prosecution with its efforts to rein in Israel's military operations in Gaza.