Democrats face rupture over vote to force Israel arms shipments

Democratic divisions are already emerging on a GOP bill to force the Biden administration to release its hold on weapons shipments to Israel. Why it matters: The White House came out forcefully against the bill on Monday, but at least one pro-Israel Democrat is signaling plans to vote for it.

"I have a general rule of supporting pro-Israel legislation unless it includes a poison pill—like cuts to domestic policy," Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) told Axios when asked how he plans to vote on the legislation.

Torres pointed to his vote against House Republicans' Israel aid package last fall because it included cuts to the IRS.

Driving the news: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Monday, "We strongly, strongly oppose attempts to constrain the president's ability to deploy U.S. security assistance."

Jean-Pierre stressed that the U.S. has paused "only one" shipment of bombs and plans to "spend every last cent" of $17 billion in Israel aid passed by Congress last month.

Biden has warned, however, that more shipments of offensive weaponry could be halted if Israel invades the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Zoom in: Biden's decision to withhold arms shipments was applauded by many fellow Democrats, but also saw some bipartisan backlash.

A group of 26 pro-Israel Democrats signed onto a letter to Biden last week saying they are "deeply concerned about the message the Administration is sending to Hamas and other Iranian-backed terrorist proxies."

Several of those Democrats are reviewing the GOP legislation, their spokespeople told Axios.

Zoom out: Democrats have found themselves repeatedly at each other's throats over Israel since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war last October.

Republicans have repeatedly put Israel-related bills on the floor during that period – often symbolic "messaging" bills that Democrats complain are mainly meant to divide them.

This bill, however, would have a real impact: Forcing the administration to stop withholding weapons shipments and choking off funding for the Pentagon and State Department if they refuse to comply.

Reality check: Jean-Pierre's Monday statement signals the bill, if passed by the House, would likely face a veto if it reached Biden's desk.