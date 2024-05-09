President Biden is facing unusually harsh criticism from some pro-Israel lawmakers in his party for pausing shipments of weapons to Israel. Why it matters: The internal party dissent adds to the furious broadsides Republican lawmakers have levied at the president.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) sent Biden a letter on Wednesday demanding details about the decision by the end of the week.

Between the lines: The pauses come as Israel has begun moving into Rafah despite a months-long effort by Biden and Democrats to prevent such an assault.

The administration has blocked shipments of ammunition, 500-pound bombs and 2000-pound bombs, Axios' Barak Ravid reported.

Biden said Wednesday that if Israel invades the Southern Gazan city, he will stop all shipments of offensive weaponry — such as artillery shells and bombs for fighter jets

What they're saying: Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), who said on X the move "makes a mockery of our credibility as an ally," had even more strident criticism for the president in a brief Capitol Hill interview on Wednesday.

"I suspect it's pandering to the far left," the staunchly pro-Israel lawmaker told Axios. "It looks like election year politics was driving it. That's my impression," he added.

"I'd like the president to do right by Israel and recognize that the far left is not representative of the rest of the country."

Zoom out: Torres wasn't the only Democrat to speak out against the pauses.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) told Axios: "I strenuously disagree ... We have to stand with our key ally throughout all of this."

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) told Axios that Israel is "surrounded by danger, they need the tools to defend themselves" and the U.S. "should fulfill our obligation" by sending the weapons.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said the move is clearly geared towards sending Israel a "message" about their use of force, but "Hamas is also getting the message ... and that means the war is going to go on."

Yes, but: Other Democrats voiced support for the pauses and argued that the move was representative of where Democrats increasingly fall on the issue.

"I think it's what we've heard from ... all the wings of the caucus, that with Netanyahu continuing threaten an invasion of Rafah, we feel like a message needs to be sent," said Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.).

Rep. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) called the decision "wise," telling Axios: "Weapons that are likely to lead to more civilian casualties are something it's time to pause."

Between the lines: Some pro-Israel Democratic lawmakers declined to take positions on the pauses in interviews with Axios, saying they want more information from the administration on their reasoning.