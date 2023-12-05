A Republican resolution condemning antisemitism that's slated for a House vote on Tuesday is poised to split House Democrats and hand new advertising fodder to the GOP's campaign arm. Why it matters: The measure's sweeping denunciation of anti-Zionism as a form of antisemitism has rankled many progressives and resurfaced a debate over Israel that has long divided Democrats.

Driving the news: The four-page resolution, introduced by Reps. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.) and Max Miller (R-Ohio), Congress' two Jewish Republicans, "strongly condemns and denounces all instances of antisemitism occurring in the United States and globally."

Controversially for some Democrats, it "clearly and firmly states that anti-Zionism is antisemitism."

It is set to be voted on Tuesday afternoon, and Democratic leadership is not whipping for or against it, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark's (D-Mass.) office told Axios.

What they're saying: Several prominent Jewish progressives are voicing opposition to the bill and strongly urging their Democratic colleagues to vote against it.

"Any kind of criticism of Israel at all could be deemed antisemitic," Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) told Axios, adding that she is "hoping we're not going to get any Democrats who are going to vote for that."

Schakowsky said opponents of the measure are encouraging even the most staunchly pro-Israel Democrats to vote "present" on the measure instead of voting for it.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, spoke forcefully against it in a floor speech on Tuesday, stating, "with this resolution, the GOP has shown themselves fundamentally unserious about combating antisemitism."

Zoom in: Nadler, along with Reps. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), has proposed his own resolution calling for the implementation of the Biden administration's National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.

What we're hearing: Nadler also made a fiery case against the resolution in a closed-door Democratic caucus meeting on Tuesday morning, according to several lawmakers who were present.

House Rules Committee ranking member Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), a progressive, told Axios he still needs to review the bill but added that there are "problems with it" and "Jerry Nadler just spoke against it, and I trust his judgement."

Yes, but: Several prominent Democrats emerged from the meeting on Tuesday saying they are inclined to vote for the resolution.

"I haven't seen the bill yet, but I'm deadly set against antisemitism, I can tell you that," said House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Greg Meeks (D-N.Y.). "So my initial response would be I'll vote for it."

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), the former House majority leader, said he is still reviewing the measure, but "it's pretty clear that Hamas and others have made anti-Zionism a catchword for antisemitism, because they equate the two."

Jewish Democrats ranging from staunchly pro-Israel to more critical are expected to vote for the measure, the lawmakers or their offices told Axios.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), a Jewish progressive who has broken with the left on several pro-Israel bills in recent months, told Axios he plans to vote for it.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), a pro-Israel moderate from a swing district, will vote for it as well, his office told Axios.

Between the lines: The National Republican Congressional Committee is watching the vote and plans to go after Democrats who vote against the antisemitism measure, according to an NRCC source.