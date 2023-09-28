Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Biden administration said Thursday it will use the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit antisemitism and Islamophobia in federally funded programs.

Why it matters: Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. hit a record high last year. The move is part of what the White House called the most comprehensive effort to counter antisemitism in American history.

Eight federal agencies clarified — for the first time — that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act prohibits "certain forms of antisemitic, Islamophobic, and related forms of discrimination in federally funded programs and activities."

Zoom in: The agencies included are the Departments of Agriculture, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, Treasury and Transportation.

"We believe that Americans deserve the agency to receive the care they need regardless of what they look like or believe in," Melanie Fontes Rainer, the Health and Human Services civil rights director, said in a statement.

Between the lines: Title VI doesn't explicitly protect from discrimination based on religion. The clarification focuses on:

Ancestry, ethnic characteristics (actual or perceived).

Citizenship or residency in a country with a dominant religion or distinct religious identities (actual or perceived).

Protection when discrimination involves racial, ethnic, ancestral slurs; skin color or other physical features; style of dress; foreign language, accent or name

Flashback: Biden launched the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism earlier this year.

"Loud voices are normalizing this venom, but we must never allow it to become normal," a White House statement said.

Go deeper: Biden forms task force to fight antisemitism