"Game-changing": Toronto lands WNBA expansion team

The WNBA announced Thursday it will expand outside of the U.S. with a new Toronto-based team joining the league for the start of the 2026 season.
Why it matters: The professional women's basketball league has seen a surge in popularity, ticket sales and prices — as interests mounts in the women's sports industry as a whole.
Zoom in: The Toronto team will mostly play at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, and sometimes at the Scotiabank Arena, the WNBA's announcement said.
The name of the team will be determined with public input, per the AP.
What they're saying: "Today is a game-changing day not only for women's basketball but also for sports in Canada," said Larry Tanenbaum of Kilmer Sports Ventures, the Toronto team's ownership group. "This franchise will be Canada's team, and we are so excited to unite the country and inspire pride and passion in fans from coast to coast."
Tanenbaum is also the chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Toronto Raptors, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the MLS' Toronto FC.
"Just look around — it's not a moment, but a movement and it's just the beginning," he told the AP. "The investment that we'll put into the franchise will also be no different than the other franchises."