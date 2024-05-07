WNBA to launch full-time charter flights for teams

Cathy Engelbert Commissioner of the WNBA during the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 14, 2025. Photo: Melanie Fidler/NBAE via Getty Images

The WNBA will launch full-time charter flights for its teams this season, commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Tuesday. The big picture: The league is seeing a surge in popularity through ticket sales and prices, which has amplified questions of pay equity and opportunities for players.

Women's professional sports at large are experiencing an unprecedented boom.

Zoom in: "We intend to fund a full-time charter for this season," Engelbert said Tuesday per AP.

The program will begin "as soon as we can get planes in places" and will cost the WNBA around $25 million per year for the next two seasons, she added.

Flashback: The WNBA had said during its draft last month that it planned to again pay for charter flights for the playoffs and for any consecutive games that required air travel.

