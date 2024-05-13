What to know about Bob Menendez's corruption trial as jury selection begins

Sen. Bob Menendez's (D-N.J.) federal criminal trial over charges that he traded his influence for "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in bribes — including in gold bars — is set to kick off Monday.
Why it matters: This is the second corruption trial in Menendez's Senate career, but has already cost him the powerful gavel of the Foreign Relations Committee in addition to support within his own party.
The big picture: The trial proceedings at Manhattan federal court are expected to begin with jury selection Monday.
The trial could last five to eight weeks, per Reuters.
Menendez faces a total of 16 felony counts.
Flashback: Menendez was previously indicted on unrelated federal bribery and corruption charges in 2015. The case ultimately ended in a mistrial in 2017.
What is Menendez accused of?
Menendez was indicted on bribery charges last September alongside his wife, Nadine Menendez, and a trio of New Jersey businessmen — Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes.
Prosecutors alleged he used his position to enrich the co-conspirators as well as the government of Egypt.
In exchange, he accepted "hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes" in the form of cash, gold bars and even a Mercedes-Benz convertible, prosecutors said.
Zoom in: Menendez and his wife were charged with three counts, including conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.
State of play: Menendez was hit with another superseding indictment in January, in which prosecutors accused him of accepting bribes from the businessman Daibes in return for helping the government of Qatar.