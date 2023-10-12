18 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Sen. Bob Menendez charged with acting as foreign agent for Egypt
Federal prosecutors have charged embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) with acting as a foreign agent on behalf of Egypt.
The big picture: The new charge comes after Menendez, the former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was indicted last month alongside his wife in an alleged bribery scheme.
- Menendez has denied any wrongdoing, refusing to resign his seat despite mounting political pressure and the emergence of a credible primary challenger.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.