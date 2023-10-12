Sen. Bob Menendez charged with acting as foreign agent for Egypt

Share on email (opens in new window)

Sen. Bob Menendez speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 4, 2023. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors have charged embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) with acting as a foreign agent on behalf of Egypt.

The big picture: The new charge comes after Menendez, the former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was indicted last month alongside his wife in an alleged bribery scheme.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.