Trial date set for Sen. Bob Menendez in federal bribery case

Sen. Bob Menendez in the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 28. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) had a trial date set on Monday for May 6 after he was indicted on explosive federal bribery charges earlier this month.

The big picture: Menendez, who was indicted alongside his wife, has refused to resign despite mounting political pressure and the emergence of a credible primary challenger. He denies any wrongdoing.

The tentative trial start date is less than a month before the New Jersey senate primary.

Catch up quick: Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, are accused in the indictment of accepting "hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes" in cash, gold, lavish gifts and other expenses in exchange for using his power to benefit a trio of New Jersey businessmen.

The New Jersey senator has insisted he will not heed calls to resign, and said in a statement: "It is not lost on me how quickly some are rushing to judge a Latino and push him out of his seat."

Menendez stepped down as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the move is temporary, "until the matter has been resolved."

Flashback: Menendez previously faced unrelated corruption charges in 2017, but jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in that case.

Go deeper: Bob Menendez bleeds support from fellow Senate Dems

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.