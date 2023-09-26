Booker joins other Senate Dems in urging Menendez to resign

Sen. Cory Booker (D) joined a growing number of Senate Democrats on Tuesday in calling for his fellow New Jersey senator, Bob Menendez, to resign over his indictment on federal bribery charges.

Why it matters: Menendez has refused to step down despite mounting political pressure and the emergence of a credible primary challenger. Booker's statement was particularly poignant — he was a character witness for Menendez in a 2017 corruption trial that ended in a hung jury.

State of play: About a dozen of Menendez's fellow Senate Democrats are calling for him to resign — and more could sooan follow as the Senate returns to session Tuesday.

"The faith and trust of New Jerseyans as well as those he must work with in order to be effective have been shaken to the core," Booker, an ally and friend of Menendez, said in a lengthy statement.

"I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving."

Between the lines: Any association with Menendez could be toxic for vulnerable Democratic senators as they try to keep the Senate majority next year.

The fact that so many of his Senate colleagues are breaking with him in response to this latest indictment underscores the seriousness of the charges — and the political risks they pose.

Driving the news: Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), all purple- or red-state senators up for re-election in 2024, released statements on Tuesday morning calling for Menendez to resign.

"I've read the detailed charges against Senator Menendez and find them deeply disturbing," said Tester. "While he deserves a fair trial like every other American, I believe Senator Menendez should resign for the sake of the public's faith in the U.S. Senate."

They join Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), who, like Tester, is up for reelection this cycle in a state President Trump won in 2020.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), the first senator to call for Menendez to step down, and Peter Welch (D-Vt.), who made the call on Sunday night, are both progressive freshmen with few ties to Menendez. Veteran progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) joined the calls on Tuesday.

Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), swing state senators who won re-election last year, added their voices as well on Tuesday.

Zoom in: New Jersey's governor, state assembly leader and state Democratic Party chair all called for Menendez to step down on Friday.

More than half the Democrats in the state's U.S. House delegation have followed suit.

And Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) on Saturday launched a primary challenge against the embattled senator.

Yes, but: Top Senate Democrats are still sticking by Menendez as the former Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair prepares to go to trial.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), in a statement on Friday announcing that Menendez had relinquished his committee gavel, said only that he "has a right to due process and a fair trial."

"That's a decision to be made by Senator Menendez and the people of New Jersey," Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told CNN, referring to the calls for Menendez to resign.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), another member of leadership, said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that she is "not yet" ready to call for Menendez to resign.

The intrigue: Besides Democratic leadership, Menendez is getting backup from across the aisle.

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who faces his own myriad legal challenges, said the New Jersey Democrat "has the right to defend himself."

"He should be judged by jurors and New Jersey's voters, not by Democratic politicians who now view him as inconvenient to their hold on power," Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said in a post on X.

What he's saying: "The allegations leveled against me are just that — allegations," Menendez said at a press conference Monday.

The indictment accused Menendez of taking bribes in exchange for helping a group of New Jersey businessmen, and using his role atop the Foreign Relations Committee to benefit the government of Egypt.

"Those who now are attempting to malign my actions as it relates to Egypt, simply don't know the facts," Menendez said Monday.

What we're watching: The Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday evening — the first time senators will be gathered at the Capitol since the Menendez indictment dropped on Friday.