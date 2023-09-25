Sen. Menendez says he will not resign following bribery charges

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 26 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said Monday in his first public appearance since his indictment on bribery charges that he will not resign his seat.

Why it matters: The three-term senator has dismissed a chorus of calls for his resignation, saying they've been made for "political reasons."

Menendez is already expected to see a challenge from Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) over his seat.

Driving the news: "This will be the biggest fight yet, but as I have stated throughout this whole process, I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be the New Jersey's [sic] senior senator," Menendez said during a press conference Monday.

"The allegations leveled against me are just that — allegations," Menendez said.

Zoom in: The Friday indictment alleged that FBI special agents discovered approximately $500,000 of cash stuffed into envelopes and closets at Menendez's New Jersey home.

Menendez on Monday disputed that the cash was part of the alleged bribery scheme, saying the money was from his "personal savings account, which I have kept for emergencies because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba."

"This may seem old-fashioned but these were monies drawn from my personal savings account based on the income that I have lawfully derived," he said.

He also said that "those who now are attempting to malign my actions as it relates to Egypt, simply don't know the facts."

He is accused by federal prosecutors in New York of using his role to benefit the government of Egypt, including by providing "sensitive U.S. government information."

State of play: Menendez and his wife were charged Friday with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

The indictment accuses Menendez of accepting "hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using" his "power and influence" to enrich a trio of businessmen.

Zoom out: Menendez faces growing calls to resign from nearly half the Democrats in his state's congressional delegation, as well as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and other Democrats in Congress.

Menendez resigned from his post as chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Friday.

What to watch: Menendez said during the Monday press conference that he will return to Washington this week.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details from the press conference.