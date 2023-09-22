Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) on Friday surrendered his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after being indicted on bribery charges.

The big picture: That may not be the end of Menendez's political headaches as multiple Democrats in New Jersey and beyond have called for his resignation.

Driving the news: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement that Menendez "rightly decided to step down temporarily" from his chairmanship "until the matter has been resolved."

Under Senate Democratic Caucus rules, committee chairs under indictment must relinquish their roles.

Schumer did not go as far as to call for Menendez to resign from the Senate, however, calling him a "dedicated public servant" who "has a right to due process and a fair trial."

The details: Menendez and his wife were charged Friday by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

The indictment accuses Menendez of accepting "hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes" in cash, gold, lavish gifts and other expenses in exchange for using his power to benefit a trio of New Jersey businessmen.

The senator is also accused of using his official role to benefit the government of Egypt, including by providing "sensitive U.S. government information."

What they're saying: While no senators have said they want Menendez to step aside, several top New Jersey Democrats, as well as Democratic House members and congressional candidates, have called for his resignation.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, State Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and State Democratic Party Chair LeRoy Jones all called for Menendez to resign.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) said in a statement to Axios – first reported by the New Jersey Globe – that Menendez can't focus on his state "while addressing such a significant legal matter," adding: "He should step down."

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) posted to the social media site X that "it's in the best interest of our state that Senator Menendez resign."

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), a member of House Democratic leadership, said in a CNN appearance that "based on what I've seen, I'm disappointed and, yes, I think he should resign," adding that Senate leadership should "absolutely" push him out.

Sue Altman, a Democratic candidate in New Jersey's 7th congressional district, called the evidence against Menendez "extensive and damning" and said he "should resign."

The other side: Menendez, in a statement, accused "forces behind the scenes" of attempting to "silence my voice and dig my political grave," calling the charges "baseless."