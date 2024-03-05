Sen. Menendez, wife charged with obstruction of justice in new federal indictment

Sen. Bob Menendez walks to the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol Building on Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and his wife Nadine Menendez were charged with obstruction of justice in another superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday. Why it matters: The indictment, which builds on earlier bribery charges, comes as the embattled New Jersey Democrat has gotten pressure from many in his party to step down from Congress.

The 18-count superseding indictment arrived days after Jose Uribe — one of the defendants in the Menendez corruption case — pleaded guilty to bribery, among other charges, and agreed to fully cooperate with prosecutors, per the AP.

Catch up quick: Last September, Menendez was indicted alongside his wife on bribery charges, and he later stepped down from his position as Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair.

In the indictment, prosecutors alleged that he and his wife accepted "hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using" the senator's "power and influence to ... seek to protect and enrich" three New Jersey businessmen, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

Last October, Bob Menendez was charged with conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Egypt.

He faced new allegations in January alleging that he took bribes in exchange for helping the government of Qatar.

Yes, but: The 70-year-old senator and his wife have denied any wrongdoing.