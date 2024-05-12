The ongoing extreme and powerful solar storm has extended the rare chance to see the sky lit up by colorful auroras into another week.
Why it matters: The Northern Lights are expected to return to full strength for Mother's Day, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center said.
- The celestial light shows are rarely viewable in the U.S. and when they are usually not so widespread or visible as far south.
Solar storm warnings
Threat level: Solar storms have the potential disrupt communications, the electric power grid, and navigation, radio and satellite operations, the prediction center said.
- There have been reported of power grid irregularities and degradation to high-frequency communications, the center said in an update posted on X Saturday.
Flashback: Extreme G5 geomagnetic conditions were observed reaching the Earth for the first time since 2003 on Friday.
Northern Lights forecast for Sunday and beyond
Driving the news: Extreme G5 geomagnetic storm levels are expected Sunday because of coronal mass ejections (CME) conditions, the center said.
- Strong G3 geomagnetic storming is likely to continue into the early hours of Monday, the center's forecast said.
- Minor to moderate solar radiation storms are expected through Tuesday, May 14.
What we're watching: The best time to spot auroras is usually between 10pm and 2am local time, the prediction center said.
Aurora photo tips: View Northern Lights with phone
The big picture: Viewing an aurora with the naked eye can be difficult and many are using their phone cameras to capture the phenomenon with photos.
- "Cellphones are much better than our eyes at capturing light," Brent Gordon with the prediction center said Friday.
- "Just go out your back door and take a picture with a newer cellphone, and you'd be amazed at what you see in that picture versus what you see with your eyes," Gordon said.
Zoom in: Experts recommend adjusting the exposure time and enabling night mode on smartphones when available, USA Today reports.
More from Axios: