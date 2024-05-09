The body representing University of Southern California faculty voted Wednesday to censure the university's president and provost over their handling pro-Palestinian protests on campus. The big picture: The move comes after USC canceled its valedictorian's commencement speech and later scrapped its main commencement ceremony following the arrest of nearly 100 people on campus during a pro-Palestinian protest.

University administrators across the U.S. have cracked down on protests over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, with demonstrations being met with police force, arrests, suspensions and threats of expulsion.

Driving the news: 21 members of the USC Academic Senate voted in favor of censuring the university's president, Carol Folt, and provost, Andrew Guzman, per the Los Angeles Times. Seven opposed and six abstained.

The resolution faculty voted on cited "widespread dissatisfaction and concern among the faculty about administrative actions and decisions" regarding the recent events, including the removal of protesters from campus.

What they're saying: "I understand there are many different viewpoints among members of the Trojan Community regarding our recent decisions," Folt said in an emailed statement.

"I'm committed to working with the Academic Senate, and the wider faculty who weren't present at today's session," she added.

"Provost Guzman and I welcome ongoing engagement with the newly created task force. For now, our focus is on celebrating the 19,000 graduates of USC's Class of 2024."

Representatives for USC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

