Columbia protesters "face expulsion" if they don't leave occupied campus building

Demonstrators from the pro-Palestine encampment on Columbia's campus show a banner as they barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall on April 30. Photo: Alex Kent/Getty Images

Columbia University warned protesters who breached an administrative building Tuesday that they would face expulsion as tensions over pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus continue to escalate. The big picture: Dozens of protesters barricaded entrances of a building on the Ivy League campus in Manhattan in the middle of the night after the university began suspending students for refusing to leave their on-campus encampment after school leadership imposed a deadline.

What they're saying: "We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions," the university said in a letter to students, warning that those who occupy the building face expulsion.

"This is about responding to the actions of the protesters, not their cause," the note states.

Zoom out: The White House on Tuesday denounced the students' takeover of the campus building, saying, "Forcibly taking over buildings is not peaceful — it is wrong."

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement that "President Biden respects the right to free expression, but protests must be peaceful and lawful."

State of play: Columbia has been the epicenter of nationwide college protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from the White House.