Columbia protesters "face expulsion" if they don't leave occupied campus building

The big picture: Dozens of protesters barricaded entrances of a building on the Ivy League campus in Manhattan in the middle of the night after the university began suspending students for refusing to leave their on-campus encampment after school leadership imposed a deadline.
What they're saying: "We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions," the university said in a letter to students, warning that those who occupy the building face expulsion.
"This is about responding to the actions of the protesters, not their cause," the note states.
Zoom out: The White House on Tuesday denounced the students' takeover of the campus building, saying, "Forcibly taking over buildings is not peaceful — it is wrong."
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement that "President Biden respects the right to free expression, but protests must be peaceful and lawful."
State of play: Columbia has been the epicenter of nationwide college protests over the Israel-Hamas war.
The university's leadership last weekcalled on police to break up pro-Palestinian protesters' encampments earlier this month.