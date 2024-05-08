More than 320,000 U.S. children lost a parent to drug overdose from 2011-2021

The big picture: The study, published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry, found that the rate of children who had lost a parent to drug overdose had more than doubled during the decade.
In 2011, 27 children per 100,000 had lost a parent aged 18 to 64 to drug overdose. By 2021, that figure had jumped to 63.1 per 100,000.
The study noted that its findings emphasized the need for policy responses to the overdose crisis to address the impact on families, including the "economic, social, educational, and health care needs of children who have lost parents to overdose."
Zoom in: The study also found "significant disparities" across racial and ethnic groups.
Children of non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native individuals experienced the highest rates of loss (187.1 per 100,000). This was more than double the rates seen among non-Hispanic white children (76.5 per 100,000) and non-Hispanic Black children (73.2 per 100,000).
While rates increased annually across all groups, Black children saw the highest annual percent increase in loss.
What they're saying: "It is devastating to see that almost half of the people who died of a drug overdose had a child," Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in a press release.
"No family should lose their loved one to an overdose, and each of these deaths represents a tragic loss that could have been prevented," Volkow added.