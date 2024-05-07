Skip to main content
Boy Scouts will rebrand as Scouting America so "everyone feels welcome"

An image of a sash with several merit badges on it

An Eagle Scout shows off his merit badge sash. Photo: Al Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Boy Scouts of America will change its name to Scouting America in an effort to be more inclusive.

Why it matters: The rebranding of the more than century-old organization comes after widespread allegations of abuse by former members and a careful exit plan from bankruptcy.

Driving the news: The name change comes in an effort to reflect the organization's inclusivity, the organization said Tuesday in a statement.

  • "This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting," the group's president and CEO Roger Krone said.
  • The name change will go into effect in February 2025.

Context: More than 80,000 men have said they were sexually abused as children within the organization prompting a lawsuit representing victims, including some of whom are elderly.

  • Last year, a federal judge upheld a $2.46 billion settlement with the organization and the litigants.
  • This allowed the organization to go through with its reorganization plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Zoom out: The organization began accepting girls to join in 2019.

  • More than 176,000 girls and young women are currently served by its programs, including over 6,000 Eagle Scouts, the organization said in a statement

