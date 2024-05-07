Boy Scouts will rebrand as Scouting America so "everyone feels welcome"

An Eagle Scout shows off his merit badge sash. Photo: Al Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Boy Scouts of America will change its name to Scouting America in an effort to be more inclusive. Why it matters: The rebranding of the more than century-old organization comes after widespread allegations of abuse by former members and a careful exit plan from bankruptcy.

Driving the news: The name change comes in an effort to reflect the organization's inclusivity, the organization said Tuesday in a statement.

"This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting," the group's president and CEO Roger Krone said.

The name change will go into effect in February 2025.

Context: More than 80,000 men have said they were sexually abused as children within the organization prompting a lawsuit representing victims, including some of whom are elderly.

Last year, a federal judge upheld a $2.46 billion settlement with the organization and the litigants.

This allowed the organization to go through with its reorganization plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Zoom out: The organization began accepting girls to join in 2019.

More than 176,000 girls and young women are currently served by its programs, including over 6,000 Eagle Scouts, the organization said in a statement

