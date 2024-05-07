Boy Scouts will rebrand as Scouting America so "everyone feels welcome"

An Eagle Scout shows off his merit badge sash. Photo: Al Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The Boy Scouts of America will change its name to Scouting America in an effort to be more inclusive.
Why it matters: The rebranding of the more than century-old organization comes after widespread allegations of abuse by former members and a careful exit plan from bankruptcy.
Driving the news: The name change comes in an effort to reflect the organization's inclusivity, the organization said Tuesday in a statement.
Context: More than 80,000 men have said they were sexually abused as children within the organization prompting a lawsuit representing victims, including some of whom are elderly.
Zoom out: The organization began accepting girls to join in 2019.
Go deeper: Judge upholds Boy Scouts sex abuse settlement