Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan in sex abuse suit

A bankruptcy judge approved Thursday the Boy Scouts of America's (BSA) $2.46 billion reorganization plan.

Why it matters: It would enable the BSA to exit Chapter 11 and continue operating while compensating over 80,000 men who allege scout leaders sexually abused them, per Reuters.

It's the largest sex abuse lawsuit in U.S. history and comes after years of legal battles.

Details: Under the plan, the BSA, its local councils, settling insurance companies and troop-sponsoring groups like religious organizations would contribute to a fund for survivors in exchange for protection from future abuse lawsuits.

Claimants could receive anywhere from $3,500 to $2.7 million for the most severe cases.

Some of the money would also go toward a trust set up to fund litigation against those that have not settled, per AP.

What's next: The ruling, issued by Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Delaware, now awaits approval from a federal district judge.

A group of insurers has said they will likely appeal, Reuters notes.

The big picture: The BSA filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 amid mounting legal costs from sex abuse lawsuits as well as declining membership.