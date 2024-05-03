Skip to main content
NYPD officer fired gun during raid on Columbia protesters

NYPD officers in riot gear break into a building at Columbia University, where pro-Palestinian students are barricaded inside a building and have set up an encampment, in New York City on April 30

NYPD officers break into Columbia University's Hamilton Hall on April 30. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

A New York police officer fired his gun inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall on Tuesday night as officers cleared out pro-Palestinian protesters from the building.

Why it matters: The incident is currently being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney's office, The City reported, which also first reported news of the shooting.

The big picture: The NYPD confirmed in a statement Thursday that a member of its Emergency Service Unit had been attempting to access a barricaded area in Hamilton Hall while using firearm equipped with a flashlight, CBS News reported.

  • The officer accidentally discharged the firearm, with the bullet striking a frame on a nearby wall, resulting in no injuries.
  • The NYPD added that it had determined the incident to be an accident but had provided the relevant body camera footage to the Manhattan DA's office.
  • Neither the NYPD nor the district attorney's office immediately responded to Axios' request for comment.

State of play: Police were attempting to clear out Columbia's Hamilton Hall Tuesday night hours after protesters had occupied and barricaded the building.

  • Columbia has begun suspending students who refused to leave the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and has threatened students who occupied Hamilton Hall with expulsion.
  • University president Minouche Shafik on Tuesday had requested the NYPD help clear out the building and all encampments on campus.
  • NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell confirmed at a press conference Wednesday that 109 protesters were arrested on Columbia's campus during Tuesday night's action.

Zoom out: Pro-Palestinian protests across the country have faced increased crackdowns from school administrations while also becoming a powerful symbol of the unpopularity of the Biden administration's support for Israel.

  • President Biden on Thursday defended students' right to protest but condemned the "chaos" of violent demonstrations.
  • More than 2,000 protesters have been arrested on college campuses nationwide.
  • Meanwhile, other schools have reached agreements with protesters to defuse tensions on campus.
