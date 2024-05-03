NYPD officer fired gun during raid on Columbia protesters

A New York police officer fired his gun inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall on Tuesday night as officers cleared out pro-Palestinian protesters from the building. Why it matters: The incident is currently being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney's office, The City reported, which also first reported news of the shooting.

The big picture: The NYPD confirmed in a statement Thursday that a member of its Emergency Service Unit had been attempting to access a barricaded area in Hamilton Hall while using firearm equipped with a flashlight, CBS News reported.

The officer accidentally discharged the firearm, with the bullet striking a frame on a nearby wall, resulting in no injuries.

The NYPD added that it had determined the incident to be an accident but had provided the relevant body camera footage to the Manhattan DA's office.

Neither the NYPD nor the district attorney's office immediately responded to Axios' request for comment.

State of play: Police were attempting to clear out Columbia's Hamilton Hall Tuesday night hours after protesters had occupied and barricaded the building.

Columbia has begun suspending students who refused to leave the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and has threatened students who occupied Hamilton Hall with expulsion.

Hamilton Hall with expulsion. University president Minouche Shafik on Tuesday had requested the NYPD help clear out the building and all encampments on campus.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell confirmed at a press conference Wednesday that 109 protesters were arrested on Columbia's campus during Tuesday night's action.

Zoom out: Pro-Palestinian protests across the country have faced increased crackdowns from school administrations while also becoming a powerful symbol of the unpopularity of the Biden administration's support for Israel.