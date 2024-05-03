Elon Musk in Los Angeles; White nationalist Nick Fuentes answers question during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Boston. Photo: William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images

The decision also came hours after Holocaust survivors launched a new campaign targeting antisemitism and disinformation online.

Fuentes' X account was still suspended as of Friday morning.

Driving the news: Musk said Thursday that he would lift the ban on Fuentes after a Fuentes supporter demanded that the white nationalist be allowed to return to X.

"Very well, he will be reinstated, provided he does not violate the law, and let him be crushed by the comments and Community Notes," Musk posted on X.

"It is better to have anti whatever out in the open to be rebutted than grow simmering in the darkness."

Musk then posted that he couldn't be a defender of free speech and "permanently ban someone who hasn't violated the law."

"This will probably cause us to lose a lot of advertisers and makes me sad, but a principle is a principle."

Catch up quick: Fuentes was first banned for repeated violations of Twitter's content moderation rules in December 2021, and he was banned on several other social media platforms as well.

He was re-banned in October 2022 after he created a new account following Musk's official purchase of the platform.

At the time, Musk said he didn't want the platform to become "a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!"

Background: Fuentes, identified as a white supremacist in Justice Department filings, has questioned the Holocaust, criticized interracial marriage and defended Jim Crow-era segregation.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes him as "a white supremacist leader and podcaster who seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP."

Between the lines: Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech "absolutist," has repeatedly claimed that he would protect all forms of speech on Twitter.

The big picture: Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. more than doubled last year and set another record primarily driven by the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, the ADL said last month.

The group said anti-Jewish hate has grown in part because of antisemitism and Holocaust denial on social media.

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany on Thursday launched a new ad campaign that targets antisemitism featuring Holocaust survivors who are visibly shaken as they read a series of social media posts denying the massacre of Jews.

