Twitter suspends account that tracked Elon Musk's jet

Twitter has clipped the wings of the account that actively tracked Elon Musk's private jet, the owner of the account said Wednesday.

Why it matters: The suspension raises questions about Musk's commitment to free speech on Twitter, a value he has directly linked to his takeover of the platform.

Musk said in early November that his "commitment to free speech" included the account following his plane.

Driving the news: Florida college student Jack Sweeney, the owner of the @elonjet account, tweeted Wednesday that "it appears @ElonJet is suspended."

The account, which has more than 500,000 followers, actively tracks Musk's location through public flight-tracking data.

In a thread on Dec. 10, Sweeney claimed that his account had been limited and restricted. Sweeney shared screenshots that he said were from Twitter employees that showed his account was heavily filtered.

He said two days later that his account wasn't hidden or filtered anymore.

Flashback: Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October, said last month that he would allow the jet-tracking account to live "even though that is a direct personal safety risk."

Between the lines: Advertisers are closely watching how Musk's Twitter moderates content and handles free speech cases.

