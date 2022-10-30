Twitter re-bans white nationalist Nick Fuentes after he makes new account

Twitter re-banned white nationalist Nick Fuentes after he made a new account on Saturday, according to The Daily Beast.

Why it matters: He and other far-right figures who were previously banned by Twitter have attempted to return to the platform since it was officially purchased last week by Elon Musk, who has emphasized that he wants the company to prioritize free speech.

However, Musk has clarified that speech on the platform would need to adhere to the local laws of any country Twitter operates in and that he does not want it to become "a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!"

Musk said Twitter would create a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints” and that there would be “no major content decisions or account reinstatements" before then.

The big picture: Fuentes was banned after making a new account under the handle @spookygoblin8, according to the Beast.

Fuentes is the founder of the far-right and white nationalist America First Foundation and has been labeled by the Department of Justice as a white supremacist.

He was first banned for repeated violations of Twitter's content moderation rules in December 2021, and he was banned on several other social media platforms as well.

Twitter also suspended far-right radio host Stew Peters again on Friday after he tried to return to the platform.

